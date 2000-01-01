Skylight Health Group Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:SHG)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD187.950m
  • SymbolTSX:SHG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Care Facilities
  • ISINCA83086L1067

Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc is engaged in the business of providing medical care services. The company offers fixed membership health plans for a variety of diseases that include Cold, Rashes, Pneumonia, Body Aches, Earache, Kidney Stones, Allergies, Insomnia, High Blood Pressure, Snoring, Sore Throat, Vomiting, Eczema, Hair Loss, Diarrhea, and Others.

