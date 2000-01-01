Skyline Champion Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SKY)
North American company
Company Info - SKY
- Market Cap$2.318bn
- SymbolNYSE:SKY
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResidential Construction
- Currency
- ISINUS8308301055
Skyline Champion Corp operates as a producer of factory-built housing in the United States and Canada. It's business activities consist of designing, producing and marketing of manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities. Its segments are U.S. Factory-built Housing and Canadian Factory-built Housing. It markets its homes under the brand names including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.Skyline Champion Corp, formerly Skyline Corp designs, produces and markets manufactured housing, modular housing and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities located throughout the United States and Canada.