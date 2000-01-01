SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:SKYT)
North American company
- Market Cap$712.790m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SKYT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINUS83089J1088
Company Profile
SkyWater Technology Inc is a pure-play technology foundry that offers advanced semiconductor development and manufacturing services from its fabrication facility, in Minnesota and advanced packaging services from the Florida facility. It specializes in advanced Innovation Engineering Services and volume manufacturing of a wide variety of differentiated integrated circuits.