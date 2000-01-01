Company Profile

SkyWest Inc offers commercial air services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Additionally, it leases aircraft to capable users to help generate revenue. Generally, SkyWest provides regional flights, and utilizes its smaller, lower-cost aircraft to carry passengers that booked tickets through major airlines. It partners with major global carriers to fly and operate aircraft for a fee. SkyWest may use the major carriers' brand and ground support to coordinate marketing and easily transport passengers. The company has two reportable segments: SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing.