Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SWKS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SWKS
- Market Cap$13.980bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:SWKS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINUS83088M1027
Company Profile
Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.Skyworks Solutions Inc is engaged in producing semiconductors for wireless handsets that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its products include power amplifiers, filters, and integrated front-end modules.