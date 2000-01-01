Company Profile

Skyworth Group Ltd is a China-based company with five major business segments. The TV products segment develops, produces, and sells TV products for the People's Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The TV products segment provides TV products for overseas markets, including Hong Kong and Macau. The digital set-top boxes and LCD modules segment provides set-top boxes and LCD modules. The white appliances segment manufactures and offers white appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines. The property holding segment is engaged in leasing of property. The company generates the majority of revenue from TV products and set-top boxes and LCD modules.Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd is a consumer electronic products manufacturer. Its array of products comprise of display devices, digital set top boxes, security monitors, network communication, semi-conductors, refrigerators, washing machines.