Company Profile

SL Green is the largest Manhattan property owner and landlord, with around 46 million square feet of wholly owned and joint venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.SL Green Realty Corp is a self-managed real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management, acquisition, development, and leasing of property. The company generates its revenue from tenant rents, escalations, and reimbursement.