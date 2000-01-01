Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

North American company
Market Info - SOT.UN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SOT.UN

  • Market CapCAD395.730m
  • SymbolTSE:SOT.UN
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Office
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8310211005

Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open ended real estate investment trust. The company focuses on acquiring, holding, developing, maintaining, improving, leasing, managing or otherwise dealing with office properties in Canada.

