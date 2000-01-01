Slate Retail REIT U (TSE:SRT.UN)

North American company
Market Info - SRT.UN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SRT.UN

  • Market CapCAD560.400m
  • SymbolTSE:SRT.UN
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8310221160

Company Profile

Slate Retail REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust focused on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in the United States of America.

