Slate Retail REIT U (TSE:SRT.UN)
- Market CapCAD560.400m
- SymbolTSE:SRT.UN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- ISINCA8310221160
Company Profile
Slate Retail REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust focused on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in the United States of America.