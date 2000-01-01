Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZZZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZZZ

  • Market CapCAD731.910m
  • SymbolTSE:ZZZ
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINCA83125J1049

Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc is a mattress retailer in Canada. Its products include mattresses, pillows, linen and headboards under brands like Sealy, Serta, Simmons and Kingsdown.

Latest ZZZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .