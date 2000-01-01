Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SNBR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SNBR
- Market Cap$1.363bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:SNBR
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS83125X1037
Company Profile
Sleep Number Corp offer consumers with individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of SLEEP NUMBER beds and bedding accessories.