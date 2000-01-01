Sling Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8285)

APAC company
Market Info - 8285

Company Info - 8285

  • Market CapHKD49.280m
  • SymbolSEHK:8285
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFootwear And Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8192F1000

Company Profile

Sling Group Holdings Ltd is a women's handbag company. It designs, promotes and sells women's handbags, small leather goods and travel goods, including handle bags, clutch bags, wallets, coin cases, card holders and suitcases in China.

