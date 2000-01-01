Company Profile

Slingsby (H C) PLC is a UK based company engaged in the merchanting and distribution of a range of industrial and commercial equipment primarily consisting of incidental purchasing supplies. It offers products across various sectors such as handling and lifting, wheels and castors, ladders and steps, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, workwear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premises, lockers and cloakroom, signs and labels, and flooring and matting. All the operations of the group are based in the UK.Slingsby (H C) PLC is engaged in merchanting and distribution of a range of industrial and commercial equipment or various sectors, such as material handling and lifting, access, storage and shelving, safety and security.