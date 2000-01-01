Slitevind AB (OMX:SLITE)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SLITE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SLITE

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:SLITE
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0006964847

Company Profile

Slitevind AB is a Sweden based company involved in the field of renewable energy. It owns and operates wind power plants in Sweden and a plant in Finland.

Latest SLITE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .