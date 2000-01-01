SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SLM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SLM

  • Market Cap$2.857bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SLM
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS78442P1066

Company Profile

SLM Corp is the largest student lender in the country. It makes and holds student loans through the guaranteed Federal Family Education Loan Program as well as through private channels. It also engages in debt-management operations, including accounts receivable and collections services, and runs college savings programs. Created as a government-sponsored enterprise in 1972, Sallie Mae cut the last of its official ties with the government in 2004.SLM Corp is a saving, planning and paying for college company providing private education loans to students or their families. It operates a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Latest SLM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .