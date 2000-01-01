Company Profile

SLM Corp is the largest student lender in the country. It makes and holds student loans through the guaranteed Federal Family Education Loan Program as well as through private channels. It also engages in debt-management operations, including accounts receivable and collections services, and runs college savings programs. Created as a government-sponsored enterprise in 1972, Sallie Mae cut the last of its official ties with the government in 2004.SLM Corp is a saving, planning and paying for college company providing private education loans to students or their families. It operates a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.