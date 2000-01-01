SLR Investment Corp (NASDAQ:SLRC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SLRC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SLRC
- Market Cap$817.750m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SLRC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINUS83413U1007
Company Profile
SLR Investment Corp is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company. It provides U.S. middle market businesses and intermediaries with bespoke debt financing solutions to fund working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements.Solar Capital Ltd is an investment company which invests mainly in senior secured loans and subordinated debt of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders quarterly across economic cycles.