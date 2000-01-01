Company Profile

SLR Senior Investment Corp is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company. It invest in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly. It collaborates with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to deliver customized debt financing solutions.Solar Senior Capital Ltd is a non-diversified management investment company. The company's investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital.