SMA Solar Technology AG (XETRA:S92)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - S92
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - S92
- Market Cap€1.168bn
- SymbolXETRA:S92
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSolar
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0DJ6J9
Company Profile
SMA Solar Technology AG develops, produces and distributes PV inverters, transformers, choke coils, monitoring and energy management system for PV plants and power electronic components for railway technology.