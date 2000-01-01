Small Pharma Inc (TSX:DMT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DMT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DMT
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:DMT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA8316641072
Company Profile
Small Pharma Inc is a neuropharmaceutical company. It is committed towards the development of effective therapeutic treatments for mental health disorders. Small Pharma is developing N,N-dimethyltryptamine and a pipeline of novel patent-protected deuterium-enriched tryptamine compounds in combination with psychotherapy as potential rapid onset, sustained treatments for depression and other mental health disorders.