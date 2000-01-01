Small Pharma Inc (TSX:DMT)

North American company
Market Info - DMT

Company Info - DMT

  • SymbolTSX:DMT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8316641072

Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc is a neuropharmaceutical company. It is committed towards the development of effective therapeutic treatments for mental health disorders. Small Pharma is developing N,N-dimethyltryptamine and a pipeline of novel patent-protected deuterium-enriched tryptamine compounds in combination with psychotherapy as potential rapid onset, sustained treatments for depression and other mental health disorders.

