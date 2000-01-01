Smart Employee Benefits Inc (TSX:SEB)
- Market CapCAD19.890m
- SymbolTSX:SEB
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINCA83172K1030
Smart Employee Benefits Inc is a technology company providing software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing, software solutions, and professional services for corporate and government clients.