Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SFS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SFS

  • Market Cap$497.180m
  • SymbolNYSE:SFS
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorGrocery Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINUS83190B1017

Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores Inc is a food retailer serving household and business customers through two store banners. Its Smart & Final stores serve both household and business customers, and its Cash & Carry stores serve primarily business customers.

Latest SFS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .