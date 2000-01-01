Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SFS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SFS
- Market Cap$497.180m
- SymbolNYSE:SFS
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorGrocery Stores
- Currency
- ISINUS83190B1017
Company Profile
Smart & Final Stores Inc is a food retailer serving household and business customers through two store banners. Its Smart & Final stores serve both household and business customers, and its Cash & Carry stores serve primarily business customers.