SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SGH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SGH
- Market Cap$835.170m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SGH
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINKYG8232Y1017
Company Profile
SMART Global Holdings Inc offers specialty memory solutions to the electronics industry. It manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks and servers, as well as mobile memory for smartphones.