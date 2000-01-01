Smart Globe Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8485)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8485

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8485

  • Market CapHKD98.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8485
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8233R1056

Company Profile

Smart Globe Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the production, distribution and printing of books, novelty and packaging products.

Latest 8485 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .