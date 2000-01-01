Smart (J) & Co (Contractors) (LSE:SMJ)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SMJ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SMJ

  • Market Cap£51.970m
  • SymbolLSE:SMJ
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B76BK617

Company Profile

Smart (J) & Co (Contractors) PLC is engaged in building and civil engineering contracting, residential development, development of industrial and commercial property for lease and sale and the manufacture of hydraulically pressed concrete products.

Latest SMJ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

SMJ Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .