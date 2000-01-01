Smart Marine Systems Ltd (ASX:SM8)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SM8
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SM8
- Market CapAUD12.620m
- SymbolASX:SM8
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SM87
Company Profile
Smart Marine Systems Ltd, formerly Shark Mitigation Systems Ltd, is engaged in development of non-invasive solutions for water users to mitigate shark attacks. The Company has also developed a shark detection system in the form of Clever Buoy.