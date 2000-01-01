Smart Marine Systems Ltd (ASX:SM8)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SM8

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SM8

  • Market CapAUD12.620m
  • SymbolASX:SM8
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SM87

Company Profile

Smart Marine Systems Ltd, formerly Shark Mitigation Systems Ltd, is engaged in development of non-invasive solutions for water users to mitigate shark attacks. The Company has also developed a shark detection system in the form of Clever Buoy.

Latest SM8 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .