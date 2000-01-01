Smart Metering Systems (LSE:SMS)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SMS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SMS

  • Market Cap£636.150m
  • SymbolLSE:SMS
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B4X1RC86

Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems PLC is engaged in providing installation of domestic and l&C gas meters and electricity meters, management of gas meters, electric meters and ADM units and provision of energy advice.

Latest SMS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

SMS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .