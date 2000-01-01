Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SND
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SND
- Market Cap$104.120m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SND
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINUS83191H1077
Company Profile
Smart Sand Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand. The Company is engaged in the excavation, processing and sale of industrial sand, or proppant, for use in hydraulic fracturing operations for the oil and gas industry.