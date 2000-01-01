Smartac International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:395)
APAC company
Market Cap: HKD0.000m
Symbol: SEHK:395
Industry: Consumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
ISIN: KYG8207P1019
Smartac International Holdings Ltd provides smart business services, serving clients with comprehensive and customized smart business solutions, including branding, marketing, e-commerce, omnichannel, logistics and online payment services. The company provides products and fashionable lifestyles from overseas to the domestic market.Smartac Group China Holdings Ltd engages in software development for providing online to offline solutions and wifi network system operator.Also provides wifi networks facilities installation, and post installation maintenance.