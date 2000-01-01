Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian open-ended mutual fund trust. The company principally generates revenue from property leasing operations. Smart REIT comprises two groups of properties: retail and mixed-use. The retail group operates through the "SmartCentres" brand, and tenants include supermarkets, fitness centres, restaurants, and clothing and accessory stores. The mixed-use group operates through the "SmartUrban" brand and consists of office and residential developments in urban areas.SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust develops, leases, constructs, owns and manages shopping centres in Canada. The company comprises two groups of properties are retail and mixed-use.