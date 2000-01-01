Company Profile

SmartCool Systems Inc is a clean technology company. The firm and its subsidiaries are focused on acquiring, commercializing, and marketing energy-saving technologies for commercial and retail businesses. The company has two principal revenue streams namely ESM and ECO3. The ESM is manufactured by a third party in Australia and is designed specifically to reduce the electricity consumption and demand for refrigeration and air conditioning compressors by improving their performance and maintaining temperature control. ECO3 is manufactured in China and is a retrofit product that can be installed on any air conditioning or refrigeration unit, achieving energy efficiency gains as the ESM for smaller systems. The firm generates most of its revenue from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.