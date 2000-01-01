Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SIQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SIQ
- Market CapAUD873.110m
- SymbolASX:SIQ
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SIQ4
Company Profile
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides salary packaging administration and fleet management services. It has three operating segments: Outsourced Administration, Vehicle Services, and Software, Distribution and Group Services.