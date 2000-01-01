Company Profile

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd provides mobile and broadband services for household and corporate customers. The majority of overall company revenue comes from selling handsets and associated accessories. Most of the group's customers are post-paid. The company operates through two main segments, Hong Kong and Macau, with Hong Kong representing the majority of revenue. SmarTone Telecommunications owns telecommunications infrastructure.SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd is a telecommunications company. It provides telecommunications services and selling of handsets and accessories in Hong Kong and Macau.