SMC Electric Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electric tools and sourcing and selling of electric fans. The company sells a range of products including fans such as ceiling fans, wall-mounted fans, stand up fans, cordless fans and orbital fans, work lights, vacuum cleaners and other electric tools. Its products sold are classified into selling of rechargeable electric tools and electric fans to overseas customers under their respective brands and selling of electric fans under its own brand SMC to the domestic and overseas markets. The company sells its own brand products in Hong Kong and further expanded its electric fans market to overseas by selling its products to regions such as the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Africa and the rest of Asia.