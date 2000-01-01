SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2366)

APAC company
Market Info - 2366

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2366

  • Market CapHKD232.930m
  • SymbolSEHK:2366
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG8229K1146

Company Profile

SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in investing in the production and distribution of films, investments in the production and distribution of television dramas, creations, production & distribution of new media contents & travel business.

