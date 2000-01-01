SMIT Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2239)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2239
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2239
- Market CapHKD1.437bn
- SymbolSEHK:2239
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSecurity & Protection Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG824001054
Company Profile
SMIT Holdings Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and trading of security products. It provides security devices for pay TV broadcasting access, and for mobile point-of-sale or mPOS in China.