SMIT Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2239)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - 2239

  • Market CapHKD1.437bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2239
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSecurity & Protection Services
  • ISINKYG824001054

Company Profile

SMIT Holdings Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and trading of security products. It provides security devices for pay TV broadcasting access, and for mobile point-of-sale or mPOS in China.

