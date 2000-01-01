Company Profile

Smith (DS) PLC manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company produces corrugated board made primarily from recycled paper materials. The firm organizes itself into five segments. Four of the segments are based on geography: U.K., Western Europe, DCH and Northern Europe, and Central Europe and Italy. Western Europe and Central Europe and Italy segments generate more revenue than any other segment. The plastics segment, which is the fifth segment, sells plastic packaging products that include plastic taps and fitments.Smith (DS) PLC manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. It is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of corrugated board made primarily from recycled paper materials.