Smith-Midland Corp through its subsidiaries invents, develops, manufactures, markets sells and installs precast concrete products for use in primarily in the construction, highway, utilities and farming industries. The firm's customers are general contractors and federal, state and local transportation authorities. Its products include Slenderwall, JJhooks, Softsound, Sierra wall and Easi set. A substantial portion of the company's business is derived from local, state and federal building projects. The company generates revenues primarily from the sale, leasing, licensing, shipping and installation of precast concrete products for the construction, utility and farming industries.