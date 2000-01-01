Smith & Nephew ADR (NYSE:SNN)

North American company
Company Info - SNN

  • Market Cap$14.560bn
  • SymbolNYSE:SNN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS83175M2052

Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic devices, sports medicine and ENT technologies, and wound-care solutions. Slightly more than 40% of the U.K.-based firm's revenue comes from orthopedic products, and another 30% is a sports medicine and ENT. The remaining 27% of revenue is from the advanced wound therapy segment. Roughly half of Smith & Nephew's total revenue comes from the United States, just over 30% is from other developed markets, and emerging markets account for the remainder.Smith & Nephew PLC designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic devices and wound-care solutions. Its products include knee replacements, hip implants, nails, fixation devices, arthroscopy tools and others.

