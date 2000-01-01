Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, formerly American Outdoor Brands Corp is a manufacturer of firearms. It is a manufacturer, designer, and provider of consumer products for the shooting, hunting, and rugged outdoor enthusiast. The company manufactures handguns, modern sporting rifles, and handcuffs in the United States. It is also an active participant in the hunting rifle and suppressor markets. The group also provides shooting, hunting, and rugged outdoor products and accessories, including knives and cutting tools, sighting lasers, shooting supplies, tree saws, & survival gear. It has two reporting segments: Firearms which includes the firearms & manufacturing services divisions and Outdoor Products and Accessories which includes the outdoor products and accessories & electro-optics divisions.