Company Profile

Connect Group PLC is a UK based wholesale distributor of the published content. The group is one of the UK's largest publishers of newspapers and magazines, and it also operates as a book distributor through bookstores and an online platform serving the needs of academics and public libraries. The company also has a parcel freight division that handles business to business consignments on a next day delivery basis; however, the majority of its revenues are generated through the newspaper business.