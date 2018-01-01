Smoore International Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:6969) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Smoore International Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:6969)

Smoore International Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares

Company Profile

Smoore International Holdings Ltd offers vaping technology solutions, including manufacturing vaping devices and vaping components for Heat-not-burn products. It operates in two segments namely research, design and manufacturing of closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies, and research, design, manufacturing and sale of self-branded open system vaping devices, or APV, for retail clients. The company generates maximum revenue from Vaping devices and components, other than APV.

