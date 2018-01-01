Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Smoove (LSE:SMV) Share Price

SMV

Smoove

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Communication Services

Right Arrow 2

Internet Content & Information

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Smoove PLC provides cloud-based platforms to mortgage brokers, conveyancers, estate agents and lenders. The company's growing digital focus including the DigitalMove platform, which has been absorbed into the eConveyancer offering and the company brand, is focused on supporting the whole home moving and ownership experience. eConveyancer is one of the distribution channels for conveyancing in the UK, bringing consumers and legal professionals together via comparison services, which provide solutions for home movers and the re-mortgage market.ULS Technology PLC is a holding company. The Company provides SaaS online comparison service for for brokers, solicitors, estate agents, lenders, network/associations and customers.

LSE:SMV

GB00BNG8T458

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest SMV News

Go to All News >
7 April

TRADING UPDATES: Capita wins contract extension; RM notes challenges

From Alliance News
10 February

IN BRIEF: ULS Technology to support Lloyds Banking remortgage products

From Alliance News
4 February

ULS Technology conveyancer platform enters partnership with Moneyfacts

From Alliance News

SMV Regulatory News

Go to All Regulatory News >
8 April

Change of name to Smoove plc effective

From Regulatory News
7 April

Change of name to Smoove plc

From Regulatory News
1 April

Director/PDMR Shareholding

From Regulatory News