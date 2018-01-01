Smoove (LSE:SMV) Share Price

Company Profile

Smoove PLC provides cloud-based platforms to mortgage brokers, conveyancers, estate agents and lenders. The company's growing digital focus including the DigitalMove platform, which has been absorbed into the eConveyancer offering and the company brand, is focused on supporting the whole home moving and ownership experience. eConveyancer is one of the distribution channels for conveyancing in the UK, bringing consumers and legal professionals together via comparison services, which provide solutions for home movers and the re-mortgage market.ULS Technology PLC is a holding company. The Company provides SaaS online comparison service for for brokers, solicitors, estate agents, lenders, network/associations and customers.