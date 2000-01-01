SMTC Corp (NASDAQ:SMTX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SMTX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SMTX
- Market Cap$62.880m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SMTX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINUS8326822074
Company Profile
SMTC Corp is a provider of end-to-end electronics manufacture services, including product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly, production, enclosure, cable assembly, precision metal fabrication, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, and China.SMTC Corp is a provider of end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design & sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly, systems integration and comprehensive testing services.