Company Profile

SMTC Corp is a provider of end-to-end electronics manufacture services, including product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly, production, enclosure, cable assembly, precision metal fabrication, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, and China.SMTC Corp is a provider of end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design & sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly, systems integration and comprehensive testing services.