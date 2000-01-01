Smurfit Kappa Group (EURONEXT:SK3)
- Market Cap€5.484bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:SK3
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- ISINIE00B1RR8406
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC manufactures and sells paper-based packaging products. The company owns mills that produce containerboard, which is then shipped to the company's plants where it is converted into corrugated packaging products. The packaging products include solidboard, sack kraft paper, and folding cartons. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on geography: Europe and the Americas. The Europe segment generates the majority of revenue. The Americas segment owns forestland in Latin America where Smurfit Kappa harvests timber for its mills.Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is a paper products manufacturer. Its suite of products include containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products such as solidboard, graphicboard and bag-in-box.