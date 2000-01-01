Snack Empire Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1843)
Market Info - 1843
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1843
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1843
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINKYG8267H1065
Company Profile
Snack Empire Holdings Ltd is a food and beverage group offering Taiwanese Snacks and Beverages under the Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks brand. It operates two basic models, namely the Self-operated model and franchise & license model. Its geographical segments include Singapore, Malaysia, United States, Indonesia, and others, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from Malaysia and Singapore.