Snack Empire Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1843)

APAC company
Market Info - 1843

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1843

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1843
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8267H1065

Company Profile

Snack Empire Holdings Ltd is a food and beverage group offering Taiwanese Snacks and Beverages under the Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks brand. It operates two basic models, namely the Self-operated model and franchise & license model. Its geographical segments include Singapore, Malaysia, United States, Indonesia, and others, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from Malaysia and Singapore.

