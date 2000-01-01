Company Profile

Snam SpA is an Italian natural gas infrastructure company. Snam is principally involved in the management and development of natural gas-related systems, infrastructure, and services. The company segments its operations into Natural Gas Transportation, Regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas, and Natural Gas Storage. Snam owns the majority of gas infrastructure in Italy and operates gas pipeline networks on a regional and national scale in the Natural Gas Transportation segment, which is the company's largest segment. The Regasification segment involves converting LNG into natural gas. Natural Gas Storage acts through its subsidiary, Stogit, and offers gas storage facilities across Italy. The company's activities are regulated, and its revenue is determined by a government tariff system.Snam SpA is engaged in construction and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching, storage and distribution services as well as LNG regasification services.