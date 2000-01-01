Company Profile

Snap-on is a manufacturer of premium tools and software for professional technicians. Hand tools are sold through franchisee-operated mobile vans that serve auto technicians who purchase tools at their own expense. A unique element of its business model is that franchisees bear significant risk, as they must invest as much as $375,000 in the van, inventory, and software. At the same time, franchisees extend personal credit directly to technicians on an individual tool basis. Snap-on currently operates three segments—repair systems and information, commercial and industrial, and tools—which accounted for 30%, 30%, and 40%, respectively, of its $3.6 billion 2020 manufacturing revenue. Its financing arm generates 9% of consolidated revenue and 28% of operating income.Snap-on Inc manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users. The product range consists of hand and power tools, tool storage, fuel and engine systems, and hand-held diagnostics.