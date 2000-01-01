Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management firm that offers a wide range of services, including financing, consulting, engineering and construction, procurement, and operations and maintenance. The firm serves clients in the resources, infrastructure, nuclear, and engineering design and project management industries. Additionally, the company owns infrastructure projects through its capital segment. Based in Montreal, SNC-Lavalin has offices in more than 50 countries and employs over 50,000 people. The company generated CAD 9.5 billion in sales and CAD 111 million in engineering & construction-related EBIT in 2019.SNC-Lavalin Group Inc is a global engineering and construction company offering engineering, construction and commissioning services in international markets. It serves the oil and gas, mining and metallurgy, infrastructure, and power sectors.