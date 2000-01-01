Sniace (XMAD:SNC)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SNC
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXMAD:SNC
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINES0165380017
Sniace is a chemical industrial company engaged in the production of Cellulose and Viscose, Generation and Energy Services, Biofuel and Forestry Management.