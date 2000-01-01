Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX:SPN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SPN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SPN

  • Market CapCAD4.520m
  • SymbolTSX:SPN
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINCA83306Y1025

Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing suite of mobile marketing, rebates and loyalty solutions in the US, Canada and internationally.

Latest SPN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .